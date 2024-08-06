Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

NYSE FTS opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 83,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

