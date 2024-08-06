Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

