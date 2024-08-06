Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

