Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Plans Dividend of $1.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of FEIM stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
