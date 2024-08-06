Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of C$262.18 million during the quarter.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.22. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,797. The stock has a market cap of C$609.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.41.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Frontera Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About Frontera Energy

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.