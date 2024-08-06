Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of C$262.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.22. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,797. The stock has a market cap of C$609.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Frontera Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

