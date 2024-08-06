Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULC)

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

FULC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

