FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Issued By Cormark

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12).
Filo Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
