FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TOY)

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

TOY stock opened at C$31.70 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.