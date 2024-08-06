FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TransMedics Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for TransMedics Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $148.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $171.98.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 230.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,803. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.