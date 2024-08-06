FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.31 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

