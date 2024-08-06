FY2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TRP)

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.73.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$59.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.95. TC Energy has a one year low of C$44.70 and a one year high of C$59.98.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

