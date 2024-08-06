FY2024 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Increased by Analyst

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

Trisura Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 63.09. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

In related news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. In related news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

