Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

