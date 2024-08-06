Garde Capital Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. 18,697,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

