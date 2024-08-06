Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,477,455,824.864926 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00751482 USD and is up 26.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,279,898.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

