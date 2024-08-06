General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Nomura Securities

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura Securities to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.