Genmab A/S (GMAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 509,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,132. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

