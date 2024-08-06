Genpact (G) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

