Glatfelter (GLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.

Glatfelter Stock Up 2.8 %

GLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 45,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.74. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glatfelter

Insider Buying and Selling at Glatfelter

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $342,086.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.