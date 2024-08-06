Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE GSL traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 269,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

