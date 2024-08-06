goeasy (GSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$4.04 per share for the quarter.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.44 million.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$193.59 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$101.34 and a 52 week high of C$206.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.21. The company has a current ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

GSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$218.89.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

