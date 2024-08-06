Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.08.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

