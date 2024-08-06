Grindr (GRND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Grindr to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Grindr has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Grindr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Grindr has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRND shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $3,499,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,206,624.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,781,103 shares of company stock worth $17,183,504 in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Further Reading

