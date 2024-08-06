Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 447

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 447 ($5.71) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLN. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 383 ($4.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 361.64 ($4.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £33.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,013.70. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.24 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.99.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

