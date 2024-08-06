Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 447

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 447 ($5.71) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLN. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 383 ($4.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon
Haleon Trading Down 2.0 %
About Haleon
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tyson Foods Crushes Earnings: Are New 52-Week Highs Ahead?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Big Buyback in Energy: $4 Billion Plan Shows Market Confidence
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.