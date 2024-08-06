Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. 545,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,734. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

