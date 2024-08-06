HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE HCI opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $121.57.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

