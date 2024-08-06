Head to Head Comparison: TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TDH has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TDH and BranchOut Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TDH and BranchOut Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $3.18 million 3.67 -$23.63 million N/A N/A BranchOut Food $4.20 million 0.78 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -0.55

BranchOut Food has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDH beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

