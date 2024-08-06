Head-To-Head Review: EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMAV and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive $1.77 million 20.18 -$114.21 million ($10.81) -0.31

EMAV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REE Automotive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive -6,265.21% -110.59% -73.76%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares EMAV and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMAV and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 1 0 2 1 2.75

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 479.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EMAV has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REE Automotive beats EMAV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

