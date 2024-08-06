Head to Head Review: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) vs. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.39 million 2.39 -$19.75 million ($0.42) -1.94 NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.52 $2.80 billion $10.83 21.74

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kopin and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 1 6 12 0 2.58

Kopin presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.68%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $294.89, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -125.20% -94.96% -47.24% NXP Semiconductors 21.21% 35.65% 13.51%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Kopin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company's products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

