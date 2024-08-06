Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.32 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 781.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 73,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 65,168 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

