Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $88.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Hedera alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,917 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,917.3194 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0554751 USD and is up 12.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $173,229,664.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.