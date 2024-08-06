Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.77 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Helios Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.85. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

