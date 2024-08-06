Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.
Henry Schein Price Performance
NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
