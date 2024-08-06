Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

