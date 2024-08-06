Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $12.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Herbalife Stock Down 9.1 %

HLF opened at $9.57 on Friday. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $956.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Herbalife by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

