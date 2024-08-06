Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

Hershey Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.94. 436,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,658. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

