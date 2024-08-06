Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY24 guidance at $3.00-$3.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.000-3.300 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

