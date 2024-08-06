Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $391.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -314.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

