Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

HRL stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 732,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,472. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

