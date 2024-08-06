Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $402.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.57.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday.

Hubbell stock opened at $364.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

