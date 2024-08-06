Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HII traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $259.22. 37,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,106. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

