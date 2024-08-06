Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.44 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a net margin of 156.36%.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT opened at C$17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.45. Hut 8 has a one year low of C$8.35 and a one year high of C$28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUT

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.