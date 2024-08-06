HUYA (HUYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.