Hyperfine (HYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Hyperfine has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 358.59%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. On average, analysts expect Hyperfine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.84. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

