IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IAC alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in IAC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

IAC Stock Down 4.0 %

IAC stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.