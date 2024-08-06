Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,978. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

