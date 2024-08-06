Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez Purchases 68,976 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 979,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,921.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 150,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:UNOV opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

