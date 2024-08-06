InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

IHT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,094,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,094,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 900 shares of company stock valued at $380,942. Corporate insiders own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

