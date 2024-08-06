Insider Buying: Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Brad Rogers acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($64,935.06).

Get Jupiter Mines alerts:

Brad Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Brad Rogers bought 500,000 shares of Jupiter Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($64,935.06).

Jupiter Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.