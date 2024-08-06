Insider Buying: Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Free Report) insider Roger Fitzhardinge acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,467.53).

Get Mandrake Resources alerts:

Roger Fitzhardinge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Roger Fitzhardinge bought 1,000,000 shares of Mandrake Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Mandrake Resources Stock Performance

About Mandrake Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mandrake Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It explores for gold, lithium, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal property is the Jimperding project consisting of 142 square kilometers exploration license application situated in the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandrake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandrake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.