Insider Buying: Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Free Report) insider Roger Fitzhardinge acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,467.53).
Roger Fitzhardinge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Roger Fitzhardinge bought 1,000,000 shares of Mandrake Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,428.57).
Mandrake Resources Stock Performance
About Mandrake Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandrake Resources
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mandrake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandrake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.