Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Insmed has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insmed Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of INSM stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. 386,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,168. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $78.87.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
